A privately-held programmable cell therapy company discovering and developing a pipeline of next-generation autologous T cell therapies to defeat cancer.

The US company's full-stack R&D engine generates multifunctional T cell medicines, enabled by precise and specific CRISPR insertion of large synthetic DNA sequences. It is building the industry’s largest DNA library of therapeutic-enhancing integrated circuits, incorporating logic gating for improved tumor targeting and synthetic features enabling multiple pharmaceutical functions.

In September 2022, ArsenalBio closed a $220 million Series B financing which will help the company expand its programmable cell therapy research activities and grow its pipeline of therapeutic candidates for solid tumor malignancies across a range of cancer indications.

Latest ArsenalBio News

$325 million added to ArsenalBio’s cell therapy arsenal
4 September 2024
ArsenalBio bags $70 million upfront from Roche CAR-T deal
27 September 2022
ArsenalBio builds war chest by $220 million to take cell therapies into clinic
7 September 2022
ArsenalBio enters multi-program collaboration with BMS
8 January 2021
