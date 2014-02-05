Arteaus Therapeutics is a US biotech company developing novel therapies for migraine prevention.

Arteaus was formed in 2011 with an $18 million investment from Atlas Venture and OrbiMed, upon acquiring the rights to develop Eli Lilly's calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antibody.

In June 2012, Arteaus began clinical trials of LY2951742, an antibody to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), as a potential treatment for the prevention of recurrent migraine headaches.