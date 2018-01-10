Arvinas is a privately-held US biotech firm focused on developing first-in-class protein degradation therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases.

The company's proprietary PROTAC, or Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera, works by inducing the cell’s own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Therapeutic development is initially focused on developing degraders for high value targets in cancer, including androgen receptor and estrogen receptor.

Arvinas has significant collaborations with pharma to leverage its PROTAC technology for additional targets, and is funded by leading venture capital firms in the biotechnology sector. In January 2018, it announced a research collaboration and license agreement with pharma giant Pfizer for the discovery and development of drug candidates using the platform, worth up to $830 million.