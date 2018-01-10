Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

arvinas_company

Arvinas

Arvinas is a privately-held US biotech firm focused on developing first-in-class protein degradation therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases.

The company's proprietary PROTAC, or Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera, works by inducing the cell’s own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Therapeutic development is initially focused on developing degraders for high value targets in cancer, including androgen receptor and estrogen receptor.

Arvinas has significant collaborations with pharma to leverage its PROTAC technology for additional targets, and is funded by leading venture capital firms in the biotechnology sector. In January 2018, it announced a research collaboration and license agreement with pharma giant Pfizer for the discovery and development of drug candidates using the platform, worth up to $830 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Arvinas News

Novartis ups guidance after positive second quarter
18 July 2024
Protein degrader firm Arvinas reshuffles scientific leadership
18 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 12, 2024
14 April 2024
Arvinas snags another Big Pharma deal
11 April 2024
More Arvinas news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze