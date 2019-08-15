A privately held, clinical-stage gene therapy platform company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with rare genetic disorders.

AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process known as Pro10TM and an extensive AAV capsid library.

The company has generated hundreds of proprietary third generation gene vectors, several of which have entered clinical testing.

AskBio holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production, chimeric vectors, and self-complementary DNA.

Its portfolio consists of clinical programs across a range of indications including Pompe, limb girdle muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, myotonic muscular dystrophy, hemophilia and duchenne muscular dystrophy.