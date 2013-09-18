ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing skin-related treatments.

Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China.

ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and reported positive topline data in Q2 2023 from a Phase IIb dose ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD.

ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in Q1 2024.

Aslan files for voluntary liquidation
18 July 2024
New antibody for dermatitis set to move into late-stage trials
7 July 2023
Phase II study of varlitinib fails endpoint in gastric cancer
15 January 2019
Aslan gains rights to A*STAR's RON antibody in research deal on Asia-prevalent cancers
1 September 2016
