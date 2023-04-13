Aspect Biosystems

Aspect is creating next generation cell therapies by applying its full-stack tissue therapeutic platform, which combines the company’s proprietary bioprinting technology, therapeutic cells, biomaterials, and computational design.
The company's bioprinted tissue therapeutics are designed to replace, repair, or supplement biological function inside the body with the aim of treating currently incurable diseases such as type 1 diabetes as well as genetic and acquired liver diseases.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze