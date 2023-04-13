Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aspect-biosystems-large

Aspect Biosystems

A Canadian biotechnology company developing bioprinted tissue therapeutics.

Aspect is creating next generation cell therapies by applying its full-stack tissue therapeutic platform, which combines the company’s proprietary bioprinting technology, therapeutic cells, biomaterials, and computational design.

The company's bioprinted tissue therapeutics are designed to replace, repair, or supplement biological function inside the body with the aim of treating currently incurable diseases such as type 1 diabetes as well as genetic and acquired liver diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aspect Biosystems News

Aspect Biosystems receives $200 million government investment
12 July 2024
Novo Nordisk inks deal on cell therapies for diabetes and obesity
12 April 2023
More Aspect Biosystems news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze