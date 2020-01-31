ATAI Life Sciences

A Germany-based biotech aiming to grow into a major global biopharmaceutical player by following a company buy-and-build approach.

The company's vision is to ultimately cure mental health disorders, enabling people to live healthier and happier lives, by bringing innovation to the field.

ATAI's focus is on three key indications underlying the mental health epidemic: depression, anxiety and addiction.

In January 2020, ATAI invested in two separate joint ventures with Florida, USA-based opioid use disorder specialist DemeRx, to help develop ibogaine and noribogaine.

The company also has a majority stake in Perception Neuroscience, which possesses the NMDA antagonist arketamine (PCN 101), a single isomer of ketamine, as its lead candidate.

Arketamine belongs to a new generation of glutamate receptor modulators with the potential for rapid acting antidepressant activity and anti-suicidal effects.