Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

atavistik_company

Atavistik Bio

A pre-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the identification of allosteric small molecule-protein interactions that have the potential to lead to the discovery and future clinical development of first-in-class drug compounds within oncology and metabolic diseases.

Atavistik was founded by prominent scientists who are considered among the leading authorities in cell biology, cancer cell biology and cell metabolism.

In August 2021, the US company completed a $60 million Series A financing round. This will support development of Atavastik’s drug discovery platform, and future identification of select drug candidates based on deep knowledge of disease relevant pathways that have evolved over millions of years by nature to be allosterically regulated by metabolites.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Atavistik Bio News

Atavistik announces itself with $60 million financing
25 August 2021
More Atavistik Bio news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze