A clinical stage biopharma company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Athenex is organized around three platforms, one for oncology innovation, another for commercialization and a third for global supply chain.

The company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, Src kinase inhibition, T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells, and Arginine deprivation therapy.

Athenex has offices across the USA and China, and has partnerships with multiple pharma companies including Eli Lilly and Xiangxue Pharmaceuticals.