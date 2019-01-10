Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical stage biopharma company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Athenex is organized around three platforms, one for oncology innovation, another for commercialization and a third for global supply chain.

The company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, Src kinase inhibition, T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells, and Arginine deprivation therapy.

Athenex has offices across the USA and China, and has partnerships with multiple pharma companies including Eli Lilly and Xiangxue Pharmaceuticals.

Latest Athenex News

Athenex tanks as it gets CRL for its breast cancer combo therapy
2 March 2021
FDA accepts NDA for tirbanibulin in actinic keratosis
9 March 2020
Court rules in Endo's favor in compounding case
2 August 2019
Oral chemo drug moves into early trials
10 January 2019
