Atopia Therapeutics

A Swiss biotech developing novel microbiome-based for allergic diseases.

Atopia's lead compound, ATP-R13, is designed as an oral first-line preventive and therapeutic treatment against asthma, eczema, food allergies, and related type-II atopic diseases. The drug has been shown to induce a state of tolerance and reduce inflammation in preclinical studies.

The company is developing a formulated version of this immunomodulatory protein to be administered orally to patients, in order to re-equilibrate their immune system, and relieve inflammation and allergy symptoms.

Latest Atopia Therapeutics News

Atopia Therapeutics names Gregoire Chevalier as CEO
7 May 2024
