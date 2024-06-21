Atopia Therapeutics

Atopia's lead compound, ATP-R13, is designed as an oral first-line preventive and therapeutic treatment against asthma, eczema, food allergies, and related type-II atopic diseases. The drug has been shown to induce a state of tolerance and reduce inflammation in preclinical studies.

The company is developing a formulated version of this immunomodulatory protein to be administered orally to patients, in order to re-equilibrate their immune system, and relieve inflammation and allergy symptoms.