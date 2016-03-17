Atopix Therapeutics

Its lead candidate, OC459, is being studied in a Phase II proof-of-concept trial to evaluate its effect in patients with severe asthma who have persistent airway eosinophilia, despite treatment with high doses of inhaled corticosteroids.

Atopix’s second candidate, ATX2417, is undergoing a Phase I human safety study.

The UK-based company owns the rights to develop and commercialise CRTH2 antagonists (including the lead molecule OC459) in all indications in all territories except Russia/CIS, where a related company, Oxagen Limited, has retained the rights.

Atopix drug development programmes are managed by an experienced team with a track-record of progressing drug programmes.