Atrogi’s lead compound, ATR-258, completed a Phase Ia/b clinical trial in Q1 2024, with Phase II trials planned by the end of 2024. Atrogi also has compounds in pre-clinical development for the treatment of obesity and muscle wasting disorders.

The Swedish company's platform extends beyond the adrenergic receptor system, offering the potential for application to other GPCRs.

Atrogi has raised over €24 million in total since inception from investors. The company has also been awarded non-dilutive grants of over €1.5 million from international organizations such as Eurostars, as well as grants from SweLife.