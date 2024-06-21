Sunday 24 November 2024

Attovia Therapeutics

A Californian biotech company developing spatially optimized biparatopic biologics.

In May 2024, Attovia announced the closing of a $105 million oversubscribed Series B financing, bringing the total capital raised by the company since its launch in June 2023 to $165 million. Proceeds will be used to advance the company’s lead programs ATTO-1310 and ATTO-002 through initial clinical data readouts, expand the company’s immunology and inflammation pipeline.

Attovia will also use the proceeds to further develop its ATTOBODY platform, which generates binders that offer stronger efficacy and a broader universe of druggable epitopes compared to traditional approaches.

Attovia raises $105 million
9 May 2024
