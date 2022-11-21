Sunday 24 November 2024

Attralus

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with amyloidosis

The Californian company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis.

In November 2022, Atrralus signed an agreement with Ossianix, an antibody engineering company, giving Attralus access to Ossianix' brain shuttle technology to enhance the targeted delivery of novel pan-amyloid removal candidates for use in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Attralus buys in brain shuttle tech to cross blood-brain barrier
18 November 2022
