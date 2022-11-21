The Californian company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis.

In November 2022, Atrralus signed an agreement with Ossianix, an antibody engineering company, giving Attralus access to Ossianix' brain shuttle technology to enhance the targeted delivery of novel pan-amyloid removal candidates for use in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.