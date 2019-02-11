Sunday 24 November 2024

Aurealis Therapeutics

Aurealis Therapeutics is a Swiss-Finnish private biopharmaceutical company developing novel three-in-one combination biologic AUP-16 for chronic non-healing wounds and other regenerative diseases.

The company was created as a spin-off from Aurealis Pharma in February, 2019.

AUP-16 first-in-human Phase I clinical study for diabetic foot ulcers clinical trial application (CTA) was submitted in late 2018 to the German Health Authority Paul-Ehrlich-Institute. CTA approval is expected during early 2019 and the first patient is planned to be treated later in the year.

The product is based on technology where genetically engineered lactic acid bacteria act as millions of small bioreactors in the human tissue and produce multiple human therapeutic proteins into target tissue to effectively and safely re-educate the distorted host immune microenvironment to proper state.

Latest Aurealis Therapeutics News

Third clinical program bought by AI-based microbiome specialist
27 April 2022
Aurealis Therapeutics and Xbiome ink license deal for Greater China
29 January 2022
Aurealis Pharma announces funding and spin-off
11 February 2019
