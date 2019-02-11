Aurealis Therapeutics is a Swiss-Finnish private biopharmaceutical company developing novel three-in-one combination biologic AUP-16 for chronic non-healing wounds and other regenerative diseases.

The company was created as a spin-off from Aurealis Pharma in February, 2019.

AUP-16 first-in-human Phase I clinical study for diabetic foot ulcers clinical trial application (CTA) was submitted in late 2018 to the German Health Authority Paul-Ehrlich-Institute. CTA approval is expected during early 2019 and the first patient is planned to be treated later in the year.

The product is based on technology where genetically engineered lactic acid bacteria act as millions of small bioreactors in the human tissue and produce multiple human therapeutic proteins into target tissue to effectively and safely re-educate the distorted host immune microenvironment to proper state.