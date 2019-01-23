Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases.

The USA-based company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome.

In January 2021, the company introduced Lupkynis (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its US commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland.