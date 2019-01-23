Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases.

The USA-based company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and dry eye syndrome.

In January 2021, the company introduced Lupkynis (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its US commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aurinia Pharmaceuticals News

Aurinia offers slimmer profile after investor pressure
11 November 2024
Aurinia jumps as it restructures board of directors
14 September 2024
Amgen, Aurinia and Kyverna to present results at EULAR 2024
12 June 2024
Aurinia tightens focus after failing to find a buyer
16 February 2024
More Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze