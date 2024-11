Autolus is a privately held biopharmaceutical company. It is founded on advanced cell programming technology pioneered by Dr Martin Pule and was spun-out and established as an independent company by University College London in 2014.

"Since its inception, the company has undergone rapid growth, systematically adding the capabilities needed to successfully manufacture, develop and commercialise T-cell therapies.

Autolus is committed to bringing life-changing treatments to cancer patients by reprogramming their own T-cells to more effectively combat the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours."