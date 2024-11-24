Avacta Life Sciences

Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Overview

Avacta (AIM: AVCT) is a UK-based company that specializes in proprietary diagnostic tools, consumables and reagents for life sciences.

It has developed the Affimer, an alternative to antibodies and aptamers, which is based on a small protein scaffold that can be engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide range of protein targets.

Affimer technology can be used for a wide range of applications in diagnostics, drug/biomarker discovery and biotech research & development. They can also act as therapeutic agents.In January 2020, Avacta and Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical formed an immunotherapy-focused joint venture to develop the next generation of cell and gene therapies incorporating Affimer proteins to enhance the immune-modulatory effects.

Avacta names Christina Coughlin as head of R&D
19 January 2024
Consultant to big pharma joins Avacta
19 December 2023
Former Astellas VP named COO at Avacta unit
29 March 2023
12 April 2022
