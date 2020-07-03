Sunday 24 November 2024

Avadel

An Irish branded specialty pharmaceutical company.

Its current portfolio of products and product candidates focuses on sleep medicine, while the company sold its suite of sterile injectables to Exela Sterile Medicines for $42 million in July 2020.

Avadel’s lead commercial product, Lumryz, was approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.

Latest Avadel News

Mixed litigation news for Avadel
29 August 2024
Easier sleep management on the way with Lumryz approval
2 May 2023
Avadel Pharma prevails in patent dispute with Jazz
21 November 2022
FTC challenges abuse of FDA procedures to block drug competition
12 November 2022
