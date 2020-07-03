Its current portfolio of products and product candidates focuses on sleep medicine, while the company sold its suite of sterile injectables to Exela Sterile Medicines for $42 million in July 2020.

Avadel’s lead commercial product, Lumryz, was approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.