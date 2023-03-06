avenue-therapeutics

A specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop and commercialize therapies for the treatment of rare and neurological diseases.

As of Q1 2023, Avenue is developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA-A α2/3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical development for the management of moderate-to-moderately-severe pain in adults in a medically-supervised healthcare setting.

Avenue is headquartered in Miami, Florida and was founded by Fortress Biotech.