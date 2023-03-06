Sunday 24 November 2024

Avenue Therapeutics

A specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop and commercialize therapies for the treatment of rare and neurological diseases.

As of Q1 2023, Avenue is developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA-A α2/3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical development for the management of moderate-to-moderately-severe pain in adults in a medically-supervised healthcare setting.

Avenue is headquartered in Miami, Florida and was founded by Fortress Biotech.

Latest Avenue Therapeutics News

Journey Medical reports positive results for rosacea candidate
11 July 2023
4DMT to acquire Aevitas asset for up to $140 million
24 April 2023
Avenue Thera inks licensing deal with Taiwan's AnnJi
2 March 2023
Urica Therapeutics names Jay Kranzler as CEO
3 October 2022
More Avenue Therapeutics news >


