Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

avidity-company

Avidity Biosciences

A California-based biotech company aiming to deliver a new class of RNA therapeutics.

Avidity's proprietary antibody oligonucleotide conjugates are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics.

The company currently has three programs in clinical development. Its lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). It is currently in Phase I/II development with the ongoing MARINA trial and MARINA-OLE in adults with DM1.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also cleared Avidity to proceed into the clinic with both AOC 1020 and AOC 1044.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Avidity Biosciences News

FDA lifts hold on Avidity’s delpacibart etedesiran trial
4 October 2024
Avidity Biosciences raises $345 million for RNA therapeutics
19 August 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 16, 2024
18 August 2024
Avidity jumps on breakthrough in Duchenne research
10 August 2024
More Avidity Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze