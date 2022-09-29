Avidity Biosciences

Avidity's proprietary antibody oligonucleotide conjugates are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics.

The company currently has three programs in clinical development. Its lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). It is currently in Phase I/II development with the ongoing MARINA trial and MARINA-OLE in adults with DM1.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also cleared Avidity to proceed into the clinic with both AOC 1020 and AOC 1044.