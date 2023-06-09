Aviko Radiopharmaceuticals

A privately held biotechnology company developing medicines to unlock the potential of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) to treat a wide variety of cancers.

Aviko’s compounds are designed to improve the efficacy of BNCT by targeting and delivering boron to cancer cells with precision.

In June 2023, Aviko announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Neutron Therapeutics to advance BNCT to treat cancer. The partnership aligns the companies’ efforts to build the first BNCT treatment center in the United States and to establish additional BNCT facilities through collaborations with premier academic medical centers.