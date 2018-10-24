Sunday 24 November 2024

Avrobio is a Phase II clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapies to potentially cure rare diseases with a single dose.

The firm's lentiviral-based gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Avrobio is focused on the development of its gene therapy, AVR-RD-01, in Fabry disease, as well as additional gene therapy programs in other lysosomal storage disorders including Gaucher disease, cystinosis and Pompe disease. Avrobio is headquartered in Cambridge, USA, and has offices in Toronto, Canada.

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - January 2024
2 February 2024
Avrobio and Tectonic Therapeutic announce merger
31 January 2024
Avrobio latest to explore 'strategic alternatives'
12 July 2023
Avrobio sells cystinosis gene therapy program for $87.5 million
23 May 2023
