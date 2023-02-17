Sunday 24 November 2024

A leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft; Axoguard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and two porcine submucosa ECM products.

The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Axogen appoints Jens Schroeder Kemp as chief marketing officer
15 February 2023
