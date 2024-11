A German API manufacturing partner, delivering high quality active ingredients on time and at scale. The company is the result of a merger of Farmabios, Novasep and PharmaZell.

Axplora leverages its combined expertise and manufacturing capabilities across nine industrial sites in Europe and India, and an R&D facility in the USA.

The company offers CDMO solutions to innovators for their small molecule and biomolecular active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as products that address lifestyle-induced respiratory, inflammatory and liver diseases.