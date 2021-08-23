AzurRx BioPharma

The US company has a pipeline of two gut-restricted GI assets and is currently pursuing three clinical indications.

The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is pursuing parallel clinical pathways for MS1819 – a Phase IIb monotherapy clinical trial and a Phase II combination therapy trial, currently in two Phase II clinical trials.

Also being launched by AzurRx are two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infection, currently in Phase II clinical trials; and FW-420, for grade 1 and grade 2 Immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients, with anticipated Phase Ib/IIa trial initiation in the third quarter of 2021.