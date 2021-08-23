Sunday 24 November 2024

AzurRx BioPharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

The US company has a pipeline of two gut-restricted GI assets and is currently pursuing three clinical indications.

The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. AzurRx is pursuing parallel clinical pathways for MS1819 – a Phase IIb monotherapy clinical trial and a Phase II combination therapy trial, currently in two Phase II clinical trials.

Also being launched by AzurRx are two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-1022, for COVID-19 GI infection, currently in Phase II clinical trials; and FW-420, for grade 1 and grade 2 Immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients, with anticipated Phase Ib/IIa trial initiation in the third quarter of 2021.

Latest AzurRx BioPharma News

AzurRx soars on positive trial results for EPI in CF candidate
19 August 2021
AzurRx BioPharma slumps as OPTION 2 trial of MS1819 in CF fails
3 April 2021
More AzurRx BioPharma news >


