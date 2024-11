A commercial stage biopharmaceutical R&D company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic area of anti-infectives.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland, Basilea is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing drugs for severe bacterial and fungal infections. It has successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, it has an R&D portfolio of anti-infective assets.