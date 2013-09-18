Sunday 24 November 2024

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines.

The company's commercial product portfolio contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using its live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, and in-licensed technologies, Bavarian has created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including Phase III development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.

In February 2023, Bavarian Nordic entered into an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions to acquire two marketed travel vaccines, Vivotif for the prevention of typhoid fever and Vaxchora against cholera as well as a Phase III vaccine candidate for the prevention of Chikungunya virus. The total transaction value of the deal is $380 million, including $270 million in an upfront payment and up to $110 million in future conditional milestone payments.

Latest Bavarian Nordic News

NIH study shows mpox vaccine safe and effective in adolescents
17 October 2024
BIO speaks on Capitol Hill about mpox preparedness
5 October 2024
Biden offers $500 million for mpox response in Africa
25 September 2024
Gavi to secure Bavarian Nordic mpox vaccines for Africa
19 September 2024
