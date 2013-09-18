The company's commercial product portfolio contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using its live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, and in-licensed technologies, Bavarian has created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including Phase III development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults and a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.

In February 2023, Bavarian Nordic entered into an agreement with Emergent BioSolutions to acquire two marketed travel vaccines, Vivotif for the prevention of typhoid fever and Vaxchora against cholera as well as a Phase III vaccine candidate for the prevention of Chikungunya virus. The total transaction value of the deal is $380 million, including $270 million in an upfront payment and up to $110 million in future conditional milestone payments.