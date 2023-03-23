Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

beam_large

Beam Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing.

Beam's platform includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies. It is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities as of Q1 2023. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing.

This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Beam Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 8
10 November 2024
Beam announces early-stage data on sickle cell disease therapy
6 November 2024
CRISPR tech worth $21 billion in licensing deals over five years
10 April 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 3, 2023
5 November 2023
More Beam Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze