Beam Therapeutics

Beam's platform includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies. It is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities as of Q1 2023. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing.

This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.