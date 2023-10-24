Sunday 24 November 2024

A Chinese biotech company that integrates the development, manufacturing and clinical application of gene therapy products.

The company is developing gene therapies for genetic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, age-related degenerative diseases and some major malignant diseases through safe and efficient virus vector technology. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with offices or R&D and manufacturing centers in Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong and North Carolina, USA.

BBM has developed hundreds of key vector technologies and owns dozens of world-leading patented technologies, including the HEK293 cell suspension serum-free culture process and full-scale chromatography purification process, and has established the first commercial production platform for clinical used gene therapy drugs in China.

Latest Belief BioMed News

Bayer’s AskBio teams up with China’s Belief BioMed
25 September 2024
Takeda takes Chinese rights for new hemophilia B gene therapy
23 October 2023
