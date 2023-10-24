Belief BioMed

The company is developing gene therapies for genetic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, age-related degenerative diseases and some major malignant diseases through safe and efficient virus vector technology. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with offices or R&D and manufacturing centers in Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong and North Carolina, USA.

BBM has developed hundreds of key vector technologies and owns dozens of world-leading patented technologies, including the HEK293 cell suspension serum-free culture process and full-scale chromatography purification process, and has established the first commercial production platform for clinical used gene therapy drugs in China.