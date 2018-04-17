Sunday 24 November 2024

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a USA-based clinical stage company focused on developing novel cellular immunotherapies for certain cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders.

The company is developing product candidates in some of the most promising areas of cellular immunotherapy, including CAR-T, TCR, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) therapies.

In February 2018, Bellicum suffered a temporary blow when the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on studies going on in the USA of BPX-501, Bellicum’s lead therapy, following three cases of brain damage which could be related to the treatment. The patients were taking the drug to support allogeneic stem cell transplants.

The regulator lifted this clinical hold just two months later.

Latest Bellicum Pharmaceuticals News

Trial failure causes Bellicum to view strategic alternatives
15 March 2023
Bellicum hit by FDA hold after trial death 'unrelated' to CAR-T therapy
8 December 2020
US clinical hold on BPX-501 lifted
14 April 2018
Bellicum battles on despite share-shattering setback for lead therapy
1 February 2018
