Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a USA-based clinical stage company focused on developing novel cellular immunotherapies for certain cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders.

The company is developing product candidates in some of the most promising areas of cellular immunotherapy, including CAR-T, TCR, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) therapies.

In February 2018, Bellicum suffered a temporary blow when the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on studies going on in the USA of BPX-501, Bellicum’s lead therapy, following three cases of brain damage which could be related to the treatment. The patients were taking the drug to support allogeneic stem cell transplants.

The regulator lifted this clinical hold just two months later.