Australia-based Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT) specializes in expressed RNA interference (RNAi) technology, or "gene silencing".

It uses this technology to target chronic and often fatal diseases including hepatitis B and C as well as several varieties of cancer and opthalmic diease.

In July 2018 it was announced that Benitec was to enter into a multi-million dollar licensing deal with Axovant, giving the latter access to a variety of Benitec therapies.

Latest Benitec Biopharma News

Benitec and Axovant terminate license deal
6 June 2019
Look back at pharma news in week to July 13
15 July 2018
Axovant to spend up to $187.5 million on BB-301 and other rights
9 July 2018
Lonza and Benitec collaborate on ddRNAi therapeutics
9 October 2015
