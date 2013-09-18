Australia-based Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT) specializes in expressed RNA interference (RNAi) technology, or "gene silencing".

It uses this technology to target chronic and often fatal diseases including hepatitis B and C as well as several varieties of cancer and opthalmic diease.

In July 2018 it was announced that Benitec was to enter into a multi-million dollar licensing deal with Axovant, giving the latter access to a variety of Benitec therapies.