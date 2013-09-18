Sunday 24 November 2024

A global oncology company developing treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide.

Formerly known as BeiGene, the company changed its name in November 2024 as part of a broader strategic growth plan.  To support its expansive clinical portfolio and global growth, the company opened its $800 million flagship clinical R&D and manufacturing facility at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, N.J. in July 2024. The company’s stock ticker on Nasdaq will change to “ONC”.

Founded in 2010, the company specialises in novel drug discovery in the areas of both small molecules and biologicals, translational research with an emphasis on biomarker identification and validation in patients and bioinformatics based on human tumor genotyping and expression profiling.

With a broad portfolio, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through internal capabilities and collaborations.

Latest BeOne Medicines News

BeiGene signals global outlook with new name
15 November 2024
BeiGene posts strong 3rd-qtr 2024 sales growth
13 November 2024
BeiGene enters competitive checkpoint blocker market with Tevimbra
7 October 2024
BeiGene's Tevimbra gains approval in Israel
20 September 2024
