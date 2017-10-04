BERG is a Boston-based biopharma company focused on a biology-based approach to therapeutic discovery using an AI-based Interrogative Biology platform.

BERG's platform combines patient biology and artificial intelligence-based analytics to engage the differences between healthy and disease environments. The patient’s own biology drives the platform’s results, guiding the discovery and development of drugs, diagnostics and healthcare applications.

The platform utilizes patient population health data, with the aim of promoting faster discovery and development of treatments, and more effective precision treatments.