BERG is a Boston-based biopharma company focused on a biology-based approach to therapeutic discovery using an AI-based Interrogative Biology platform.

BERG's platform combines patient biology and artificial intelligence-based analytics to engage the differences between healthy and disease environments. The patient’s own biology drives the platform’s results, guiding the discovery and development of drugs, diagnostics and healthcare applications.

The platform utilizes patient population health data, with the aim of promoting faster discovery and development of treatments, and more effective precision treatments.

Promising oncology candidate validates novel AI approach, says BERG CSO
3 October 2017
When two worlds collide — big pharma meets big tech
27 September 2017
Hypothesizing the end of traditional pharma hypothesizing, with Berg's Niven Narain
31 May 2016
Berg partners with Genomics England and eyes UK partners to establish new base
2 October 2015
