BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of selective AXL kinase inhibitors to treat multiple aggressive cancers.

The Company is a focussed on the role of AXL kinase in promoting cancer spread, immune evasion and drug resistance – the cause of approximately 90% of cancer deaths.

Inhibition of AXL kinase activity represents a novel approach to addressing a key mechanism in the evolution of cancer cell malignancy and aggressiveness, offering an opportunity to create new therapeutic options for cancer patients.