Portuguese drugmaker BIAL is developing medicines for the cardiometabolic system, the respiratory system, the central nervous system, the musculoskeletal system, antibiotic therapy and women's health.

The company's products are in the pharmacies of more than 55 countries spread over four continents: Europe, America, Africa and Asia.

In 1998, BIAL acquired a pharmaceutical company in Spain, creating BIAL Spain, which commercializes a range of pharmaceutical specialities focused on neurology, internal medicine, cardiology and women's health.

BIAL is strengthening its international presence, namely in the most relevant pharmaceutical markets such as Germany, the UK and Italy, where the company has its own affiliates. There are also offices in Switzerland, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Angola and Panama.