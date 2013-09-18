Sunday 24 November 2024

Portuguese drugmaker BIAL is developing medicines for the cardiometabolic system, the respiratory system, the central nervous system, the musculoskeletal system, antibiotic therapy and women's health.

The company's products are in the pharmacies of more than 55 countries spread over four continents: Europe, America, Africa and Asia.

In 1998, BIAL acquired a pharmaceutical company in Spain, creating BIAL Spain, which commercializes a range of pharmaceutical specialities focused on neurology, internal medicine, cardiology and women's health.

BIAL is strengthening its international presence, namely in the most relevant pharmaceutical markets such as Germany, the UK and Italy, where the company has its own affiliates. There are also offices in Switzerland, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Angola and Panama.

Latest BIAL News

Amneal hopes for better luck with Ongentys US relaunch
8 December 2023
Phase III success could broaden access to Parkinson's treatment
6 June 2023
Novartis exec joining BIAL as chief commercial officer
23 March 2023
BIAL buys EU rights to Sunovion's apomorphine sublingual film
2 September 2021
