Bilim is a Turkish pharma company, focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of generics.

Bilim is a Turkish pharma company. It was founded in 1953 as one of the first domestic manufacturers in Turkey, and focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of generics. It employs more than 2,000 people, and its growth is outpacing the Turkish market. Bilim holds over 600 registrations worldwide, and its drugs are approved for use in more than 50 countries. The company has plants in Gebze and Çerkezköy, with the former being the largest drug manufacturing facility in Turkey, and among the largest in Europe. Among other products, Bilim manufactures antibiotics, antifungals, anti-inflammatories, dermatologicals, ophthalmic therapies and antidepressants.

