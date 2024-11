Bio-Techne is a global life sciences company providing innovative bioactive tools and resources for the research and clinical diagnostic communities.

Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses.

In April 2014, Techne announced that its R&D Systems China (R&D China) subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the ownership interest of Shanghai PrimeGene Bio-Tech Co.