Bio-Thera Solutions

A global biopharmaceutical company researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular and eye diseases, and other severe and emerging unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The Chinese company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including three approved products, QLETLI, POBEVCY and BAT1806 in China. In addition, the company has 25 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody drug conjugates (ADC).

In January 2023, Bio-Thera filed a new drug application (NDA) with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to gain approval of what would be the country's first biosimilar of Actemra (tocilizumab).