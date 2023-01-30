Bio-Thera Solutions

The Chinese company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including three approved products, QLETLI, POBEVCY and BAT1806 in China. In addition, the company has 25 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody drug conjugates (ADC).
In January 2023, Bio-Thera filed a new drug application (NDA) with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to gain approval of what would be the country's first biosimilar of Actemra (tocilizumab).
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze