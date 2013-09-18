Biocad is a full-cycle drug development and manufacturing company, engaged in new molecules discovery and genetic engineering to large-scale commercial manufacturing and marketing support. Biocad’s medicines are used to treat the most complex health conditions, such as cancer, HIV and Hepatitis C infections, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.



The company employs about 1000 people, 300 out of them scientists and researchers. In 2014 Biocad’s reported sales of $200 million, while total amount of long-term international contracts exceeded half a billion US dollars. Biocad has subsidiaries in the US, Brazil, China, India, Singapore, and other countries.