Biocad is a Russian biotechnology company which operates its research and development center, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing facilities, and also has infrastructure for pre-clinical and clinical research.

Biocad is a full-cycle drug development and manufacturing company, engaged in new molecules discovery and genetic engineering to large-scale commercial manufacturing and marketing support. Biocad’s medicines are used to treat the most complex health conditions, such as cancer, HIV and Hepatitis C infections, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

The company employs about 1000 people, 300 out of them scientists and researchers. In 2014 Biocad’s reported sales of $200 million, while total amount of long-term international contracts exceeded half a billion US dollars. Biocad has subsidiaries in the US, Brazil, China, India, Singapore, and other countries.

Latest Biocad News

Biocad to launch first drug for treatment of ankylosing spondylitis in Russia
7 May 2024
Analysts expect tightening of competition in Russian pharma market in 2024
28 December 2023
Global drugmakers continue to cut clinical trial presence in Russia
21 August 2023
Russia's Biocad progresses original drug against melanoma
28 June 2023
More Biocad news >


