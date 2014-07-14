Bioclones is a South African-owned biotechnology company dedicated to the manufacture of modern biotechnology products for human pharmaceutical use as well as the development of biotechnology infrastructure and skills across the African continent. It was established in 1982 and is the largest biotechnology company in this field in South Africa.



Bioclones has a track record of taking product from development to market. Work commencing in 1989 resulted in 1997 in the registration with the South African Medical Council of two formulations of recombinant human erythropoietin (r-HuEPO) in South Africa. Recombinant human erythropoietin is the world's largest biotechnology product based on sales value ($12.4 billion). To date, Bioclones is the sole South African company that provides erythropoietin (Repotin) to the South African state health department.



Bioclones has 22 worldwide patents which attract significant value. In addition to this, it has a product portfolio which when fully commercialized will compete in a global market that enjoys global revenue of $12 billion.

In July 2014 it entered a strategic alliance with USA-based Hemispherx Biopharma to develop multiple projects.