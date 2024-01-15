Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biocytogen-company

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals

A global biotech developing of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies.

The China-based company is founded on gene editing technology which Biocytogen leverages to genetically engineer proprietary RenMice (RenMab/RenLite/RenNano/RenTCR-mimic) platforms for fully human monoclonal antibody discovery.

Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMice, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide.

As of mid 2023, the compoany had 50 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 42 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals News

IDEAYA exercises option for license on Biocytogen’s IDE034
11 November 2024
IDEAYA Biosciences inks deal with Biocytogen
1 August 2024
SOTIO to use Biocytogen platform to develop ADCs
16 July 2024
China leads the way with antibody-drug conjugates, finds GlobalData
7 May 2024
More Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze