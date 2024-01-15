Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals

A global biotech developing of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies.

The China-based company is founded on gene editing technology which Biocytogen leverages to genetically engineer proprietary RenMice (RenMab/RenLite/RenNano/RenTCR-mimic) platforms for fully human monoclonal antibody discovery.

Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company’s sub-brand, BioMice, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide.

As of mid 2023, the compoany had 50 therapeutic antibody and multiple clinical asset co-development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 42 target-nominated RenMice licensing projects.