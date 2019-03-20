Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biohaven-logo-png-1

BioHaven

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders.

The USA-based company combines internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Yale University, Catalent, ALS Biopharma and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation and myeloperoxidase inhibition platforms.

In March 2019, the company purchased a US Food and Drug Administration priority review voucher to use with the New Drug Application submission of its migraine treatment candidate rimegepant Zydis ODT, in the second quarter of 2019.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioHaven News

Benefits of powder-based formulations for migraine treatments vs orals
13 October 2022
Starting again, Biohaven reinvents itself as an epilepsy company
5 October 2022
Another setback as Biohaven strives to reinvent itself
30 September 2022
Pandemic windfall funds future growth for Pfizer
8 August 2022
More BioHaven news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze