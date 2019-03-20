The USA-based company combines internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Yale University, Catalent, ALS Biopharma and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation and myeloperoxidase inhibition platforms.

In March 2019, the company purchased a US Food and Drug Administration priority review voucher to use with the New Drug Application submission of its migraine treatment candidate rimegepant Zydis ODT, in the second quarter of 2019.