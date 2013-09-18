Sunday 24 November 2024

BioInvent International

A biotech company developing of first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy.

As of Q1 2023, five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the company's fully integrated manufacturing unit.

Latest BioInvent International News

Exelixis and BioInvent establish I-O option and license agreement
16 June 2022
BioInvent has biggest war chest on the block
26 January 2022
BioInvent and Pfizer extend antibody research collaboration
1 July 2020
Alligator and BioInvent to begin trials of ADC-1015 in immuno-oncology
8 July 2016
