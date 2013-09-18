BioInvent International

As of Q1 2023, five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the company's fully integrated manufacturing unit.