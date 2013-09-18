BioLineRx is a clinical-stage, publicly-traded (NASDAQ/ TASE: BLRX) biopharmaceutical development company based in Jerusalem, Israel.

The company develops products suitable for the pharmaceutical market satisfying an unmet medical need or exhibiting advantages over current therapies.

BioLineRx's scientists specialize in evaluating potential drug candidates from both scientific and marketing perspectives. After acquiring the most promising projects, the company then performs feasibility assessment studies and development through pre-clinical and clinical stages.

Supported and assisted by a panel of scientific advisers, the company's scientists and experts in pharmacy and regulation, clinical trials and IP work together to advance BioLineRx's pipeline usually through Phase II proof of concept in humans. And finally, the company partners with medium size and large pharmaceutical companies to complete the clinical development and bring the product to market.

BioLIneRx's pipeline currently consists of seven clinical stage therapeutic candidates: BL-1040, a medical device developed for the prevention of cardiac remodeling in acute myocardial infarction patients which was out-licensed to Ikaria Inc. (pivotal CE Mark registration trial); BL-5010, a novel formulation for non-surgical removal of skin lesions (Phase I/II clinical trial completed); BL-7040, a novel, orally available synthetic oligonucleotide for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (Phase II); BL-8040, for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological cancers (completed Phase I); BL-1021, a new chemical entity for neuropathic pain (Phase I); BL-8020, an orally available interferon-free treatment for Hepatitis C (Phase I/II); and BL-1020, Phase II/III study discontinued following interim analysis; awaiting complete analysis of unblinded study data.

Additional compounds are currently in the pipeline at various stages of pre-clinical development for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases.