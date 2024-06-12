Sunday 24 November 2024

Biomea Fusion

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing covalent small molecules to treat genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases.

The company's proprietary FUSION System is being used to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines.

Biomea's lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. In June 2024, Biomea erceived notice from the US FDA that a full clinical hold has been placed on the company's Phase I/II clinical trials of BMF-219 in type II and type I diabetes.

Possible liver toxicity worries hamper Biomea's work in diabetes
7 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


