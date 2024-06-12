Biomea Fusion

The company's proprietary FUSION System is being used to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines.

Biomea's lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. In June 2024, Biomea erceived notice from the US FDA that a full clinical hold has been placed on the company's Phase I/II clinical trials of BMF-219 in type II and type I diabetes.