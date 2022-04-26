A French biopharmaceutical company that develops immunotherapies through the discovery and development of bi- and multi-specific antibodies in cancer treatment.

The company is developing a pipeline of disruptive biological approaches based on data-driven biology, to address the unmet medical needs in oncology, for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Biomunex was one of the national laureates of the New Biotherapies and Bioproduction Tools scheme in November 2021 for a project focused on its non-conventional T Cell redirection approach, which received close to three million euros ($3.5M) in grants.