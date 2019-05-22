Bionure is an academic spin-off from IDIBAPS – Hospital Clinic of the University of Barcelona and the Spanish National Council CSIC.
Based on more than 15-year of research in neuroprotection, the company claims to develop new first-in-class disease-modifier drugs able to slow down, stop or reverse the damaging process affecting neurons.
Its lead program, BN201, demonstrated neuroprotective activity in several preclinical models and has successfully completed a clinical Phase I study in the UK.
In 2020, the company plans to start a Phase II proof-of-concept trial in optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis, to prove the efficacy of the compound in patients affected by neuronal damage.
