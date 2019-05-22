Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bionure-company-logo

Bionure

A clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs for treatment of degenerative, ischemic, toxic and inflammatory diseases of the nervous system.

Bionure is an academic spin-off from IDIBAPS – Hospital Clinic of the University of Barcelona and the Spanish National Council CSIC.

Based on more than 15-year of research in neuroprotection, the company claims to develop new first-in-class disease-modifier drugs able to slow down, stop or reverse the damaging process affecting neurons.

Its lead program, BN201, demonstrated neuroprotective activity in several preclinical models and has successfully completed a clinical Phase I study in the UK.

In 2020, the company plans to start a Phase II proof-of-concept trial in optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis, to prove the efficacy of the compound in patients affected by neuronal damage.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Bionure News

BRIEF—Bionure appoints new chief medical officer
15 May 2019
BRIEF—Bionure Farma appoints new CEO
9 October 2018
More Bionure news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze