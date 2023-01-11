BioRay Pharmaceuticals

The company is focussing on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for immune-mediated diseases.
BioRay has full-spectrum R&D expertise from drug discovery to late-stage development, industry-leading commercial-scale manufacturing and quality management systems, and a robust pipeline with more than 20 preclinical candidates and in excess of 10 ongoing clinical projects.
As of January 2023, the company operates four R&D and manufacturing centers in Taizhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China and San Diego, USA, and has more than 1,300 employees worldwide.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze