BioRay Pharmaceuticals

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a full suite of end-to-end capabilities in China, creating treatments for patients living with autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The company is focussing on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for immune-mediated diseases.

BioRay has full-spectrum R&D expertise from drug discovery to late-stage development, industry-leading commercial-scale manufacturing and quality management systems, and a robust pipeline with more than 20 preclinical candidates and in excess of 10 ongoing clinical projects.

As of January 2023, the company operates four R&D and manufacturing centers in Taizhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China and San Diego, USA, and has more than 1,300 employees worldwide.