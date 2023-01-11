Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bioray-company

BioRay Pharmaceuticals

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a full suite of end-to-end capabilities in China, creating treatments for patients living with autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The company is focussing on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for immune-mediated diseases.

BioRay has full-spectrum R&D expertise from drug discovery to late-stage development, industry-leading commercial-scale manufacturing and quality management systems, and a robust pipeline with more than 20 preclinical candidates and in excess of 10 ongoing clinical projects.

As of January 2023, the company operates four R&D and manufacturing centers in Taizhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China and San Diego, USA, and has more than 1,300 employees worldwide.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioRay Pharmaceuticals News

China's BioRay raises $218 million to build 'global platform in immunology'
6 January 2023
More BioRay Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze