Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biosenic_company

BioSenic

BioSenic is a cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in the field of orthopedics and bone diseases.

The Belgium-based company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy solutions in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

BioSenic's primary clinical focus is ALLOB, an allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' cell therapy product derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. The company also has an autologous bone cell therapy product, PREOB , obtained from patient’s own bone marrow and currently in Phase III development for osteonecrosis and non-union fractures.

In October 2022, the company chnaged its name from Bone Therapeutics following the acquisition of a majority participation of Medsenic valued at 40 million euros ($39.4 million).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioSenic News

BioSenic presents new Phase III data on JTA-004 in osteoarthritis pain
25 January 2024
Update to BioSenic and Phebra deal
15 January 2024
BioSenic puts Phase IIb ALLOB trial on hold
19 June 2023
BioSenic and Pluristyx sign term sheet prior to collaboration
24 May 2023
More BioSenic news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze