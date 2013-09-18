BioSenic is a cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in the field of orthopedics and bone diseases.

The Belgium-based company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy solutions in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

BioSenic's primary clinical focus is ALLOB, an allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' cell therapy product derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. The company also has an autologous bone cell therapy product, PREOB , obtained from patient’s own bone marrow and currently in Phase III development for osteonecrosis and non-union fractures.

In October 2022, the company chnaged its name from Bone Therapeutics following the acquisition of a majority participation of Medsenic valued at 40 million euros ($39.4 million).